Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 10 August 2021 – Karen Nyamu is trending after she went live on Instagram and called out Samidoh for assaulting her.

Samidoh allegedly stormed Karen’s house on Monday night and accused her of cheating on her with another man.

He alleged that the said man flew her to Mombasa over the weekend.

He smashed her phone on the floor and beat her up in the presence of her daughter.

Nyamu said it’s unfortunate that Samidoh is assaulting her when she is 3 months pregnant.

“Imagine he is beating me like this and I am three months pregnant. He is also aware that I am pregnant. We have to teach these violent guys a lesson.

“I have never experienced this in my life. I only read these stories. I am shocked,” Karen ranted.

News of Karen Nyamu’s pregnancy has shocked Netizens since the son that she sired with Samidoh is barely 1 year old.

Here’s the video of Karen Nyamu revealing she is 3 months pregnant.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.