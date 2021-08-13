Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 13, 2021 – Kieni MP, Kanini Kega, has thrown a spanner into the works by revealing that President Uhuru Kenyatta may not endorse former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022.

Kanini, who is among Mt Kenya leaders marketing Raila Odinga in the vote-rich region, said not all counties in Mt Kenya are in support of Raila Odinga succeeding Uhuru in 2022.

Kega further revealed that Uhuru has good plans for Deputy President William Ruto, who is also eying the presidency in 2022.

“I do not think President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta will support and endorse Raila Odinga.

“Raila Odinga Presidency is a by the way, but not guaranteed.

“The larger Mount Kenya Region wants William Ruto to succeed President Kenyatta.

“And for that reason, we will have to go with what our people want, not a few groups of weak leaders,” Kega said.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta has good plans for William Ruto. And in fact, whatever is happening now, is a political game that was properly meant between the Head of State and his Deputy,” Kega added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST