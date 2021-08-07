Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 7, 2021 – Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, has shocked many Tangatanga supporters after he changed tune about Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Friday, Kang’ata, who is one of the most trusted confidantes of Ruto, said the DP‘s 2022 bid won’t be a walk in the park because President Uhuru Kenyatta is his biggest threat and not Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga.

Kang’ata said Uhuru, who is supposed to retire in 2022, is campaigning as if he wants to vie for the presidency for the third time.

At the same time, ODM Party leader Raila Odinga has received good news from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s camp, after Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju, said that they will convene a political meeting in the coming days to debate on Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022.

Tuju, who spoke to a local TV station, also affirmed Uhuru’s support as far as the handshake is concerned, saying that nothing will thwart their ambitions of forming the next government in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST