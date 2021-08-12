Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 12, 2021 – On Wednesday night, Nadia Mukami and Arrow Boy went live on Instagram and confirmed that they are dating.

They revealed that they fell in love when they were recording their hit collabo Radio Love and although they have been in an on-and-off relationship, they have finally decided to get into a serious relationship that will soon lead to marriage.

Arrow Boy described Nadia as a hardworking lady and said that he can’t wait to marry her.

However, it’s now emerging that Arrow Boy has been secretly married for over 10 years.

A source informed Edgar Obare that the singer even flew his wife to Mombasa for a vacation recently.

Here are photos of Arrow Boy’s wife Fahima.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.