Wednesday, August 11, 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has reacted to a scripted video showing how sponsors turn violent when slay queens turn down their advances.

The scripted video has been trending on various social platforms, prompting the former Governor to air his views.

Sonko, who is not aware that the video is scripted, urged sponsors to eat humble pie and go home when slay queens reject their advances instead of getting violent.

“Siku hizi these sponsors have become too much. Kama hujui kuomba slay queen pole pole akisha kunywa enda ulale,” Sonko wrote.

Here’s the video that made Sonko breathe fire.

