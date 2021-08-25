Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 25, 2021 – Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has been summoned by the DCI to record a statement over the National Youth Service land he allegedly grabbed in Yatta.

The former Vice President is expected at the Kiambu Road-based offices today over allegations that he illegally acquired his Yatta land.

In January, Kalonzo presented himself to the DCI over the same claims.

At the time, the former Vice President called on the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to probe the contentious issue.

He refuted allegations that he grabbed a 200-acre piece of land belonging to the National Youth Service (NYS).

The Wiper leader asked the DCI and the EACC to carry out a lifestyle audit on him to ascertain the sources of his wealth.

“I am today presenting myself for a thorough investigation by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations as well as the Anti-Corruption Commission. I want the matter settled once and for all,” Kalonzo stated at the time.

Through his lawyer, James Orengo, Kalonzo stated that Deputy President William Ruto, who had linked him to the Yatta land grabbing, had committed the offence of criminal liability.

“You are not allowed to defame anybody in this country on the basis of falsehoods, lies or incitement. He (DP Ruto) has also committed the offence of uttering false information designed to cause disaffection and hatred,” Orengo stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST