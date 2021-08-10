Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 10, 2021 – Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka is reeling from a shock he received yesterday after KANU leader Gideon Moi and his Ford Kenya counterpart, Moses Wetangula, were a no show as he launched his secretariat for the 2022 General Election.

The two were conspicuously missing at the event, raising eyebrows as to whether all is well within the One Kenya Alliance (OKA).

But speaking at the launch of his secretariat dubbed the Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka (SKM) Command Centre in Karen, Kalonzo insisted that he had a full house despite the absence of Gideon Moi and Wetangula.

He was early to dismiss any speculations that could arise from the absence of his One Kenya Alliance (OKA) counterparts.

“For those ney-sayers who think that Weta [sic] is not here or that Senator Gideon Moi is not here, I want you to know that they have sent their representatives,” stated the former Vice President.

Kalonzo disclosed that although the two were not physically present, they had sent representatives.

Wetangula was represented by Ford Kenya Secretary-General Chris Wamalwa while KANU was represented by the party’s Executive Director George Wainaina.

In addition, the Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi also had to leave the launch to attend another event.

According to the Wiper Party leader, Mudavadi had to attend a dinner event that could not be postponed.

Kalonzo launched his presidential secretariat and presidential bid exactly a year before next year’s General Election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST