Monday, August 16, 2021 – Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has stood his ground over the 2022 presidential race, vowing never to support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga again.

This comes even after President Uhuru Kenyatta urged him and the three One Kenya Alliance members, namely Kalonzo, Musalia Mudavadi, Gideon Moi, and Moses Wetangula, to drop their bids and support Raila for a better Kenya.

But Kalonzo, through Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua, maintained that his name must be on the ballot come next year.

According to the Senator, Kalonzo has given enough support in previous governments, and will not play second fiddle anymore.

“His name will be on the ballot as a presidential candidate, and not running mate to anyone, least of all Raila Odinga,” Wambua said.

“Kalonzo has supported Raila twice, he has supported president Kibaki to stabilize his government.”

“He was a loyal and faithful servant of President Moi, where he served several ministries. It’s now time that Kalonzo runs for the presidency, and Wiper is very clear about that,” he added.

The MP dismissed reports that President Uhuru Kenyatta had settled on Raila Odinga as the suitable presidential candidate in the 2022 General Election.

His statement comes amid an ongoing retreat between One Kenya Alliance Principals Kalonzo Musyoka(Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Gideon Moi (KANU), and Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula.

The 4 co-principals have converged in Naivasha to hold discussions on the identification of a flag bearer who will face Deputy President William Ruto in the 2022 race.

Among the four leaders, only Gideon Moi of KANU has welcomed the suggestion of supporting Raila Odinga for the presidency.

The Kenyan DAILY POST