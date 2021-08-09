Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 9, 2021 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has slammed Deputy President William Ruto for breach of Government protocol on his aborted trip to Uganda.

Kalonzo, who was speaking in Kitui on Sunday after attending a church function, said as per the Government protocols, the Deputy President must seek clearance from the president before traveling out of Kenyan borders.

“Truth be told, I was a vice president for five years but there was no way I would have left the boundaries of this country without the permission of President Mwai Kibaki. It does not work that way.

“So I am telling the Deputy President to come out clear and say because on this one, he did not get it right,” Kalonzo said.

Kalonzo said Ruto was not justified to fly out with the president’s permission.

“I am now talking to you as a man of great experience. Let us follow protocol regardless of who we are with.

“They will know that this country is properly run. We must have a good order for security purposes,” Kalonzo added.

He concluded by asking the second in command to resign since he has embarrassed the President and the government of Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST