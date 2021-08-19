Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 19, 2021 – An outspoken Member of Parliament from the Rift Valley region has predicted a Raila Odinga presidency in 2022.

Taking to his Twitter page on Thursday morning, controversial Ainabkoi MP, William Chepkut, predicted a huge Raila win against Deputy President William Ruto in 2022, should the other One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals decide to shelve their ambitions and support him.

According to Chepkut, anything less than Raila’s candidature in 2022 will eventually gift DP Ruto the presidency on a silver plate.

“A Raila Odinga candidature will sweep the presidency by 10 am of August 9th, 2022. Anything else than that will give Ruto an easy win,” Chepkut wrote on his Twitter page.

This comes at a time President Uhuru Kenyatta, while leading a second State House Meeting in Mombasa on Tuesday, advised OKA principals to shelve their ambitions and support Raila Odinga, whom according to the Son of Jomo, has a better chance of vanquishing Ruto.

It is reported that Uhuru revealed to the team a National Intelligence Service (NIS) research poll, placing Ruto in front of them all, hence the need to form one formidable coalition between ODM and OKA that will deliver the presidency.

The three principals, Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), and Moses Wetangula of Ford Kenya, asked for more time to consult with party members before making their final decision.

The Kenyan DAILY POST