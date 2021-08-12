Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 12, 2021 – Former Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo, has exposed the man who has been leaking President Uhuru Kenyatta’s secrets to Deputy President William Ruto.

Since March 2018, Uhuru and his deputy have been reading from different scripts and this has forced them to start spying on each other.

While Uhuru is using Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, and former Starehe MP Bishop Margret Wanjiru, to spy on Ruto, Kabogo said on the other side Ruto is using Ford Kenya Party Leader, Moses Wetangula, to spy on Uhuru.

Kabogo made the revelations after former Kakamega Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale, said Wanjiru and Moses Kuria are Uhuru’s moles in Tangatanga.

In response, the former county boss said, “We also know Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula is also Ruto’s mole in Uhuru’s camp”.

Kabogo’s sentiments have also been corroborated by revered blogger, Robert Alai, who said Wetangula is a spy of the second in command.

