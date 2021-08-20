Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 20, 2021 – Court of Appeal President, Justice Daniel Musinga, has made comments that may indicate that the appellate court will quash the High Court ruling that declared the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) as unconstitutional null and void.

According to Justice Masinga, BBI through the Handshake, came when the country was in need and divided along ethnic lines.

While at it, President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner, Hon Raila Amollo Odinga, came together through the handshake that saw the birth of BBI and resulted in political stability after a divisive election in 2022.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake Partner Hon Raila Amollo Odinga came together through a handshake to create peace and political stability in the country after a divisive election in 2022. The president then appointed a task force that to come up with suction to the problem the country is always facing after every five years leading to the birth of the Building Bridges Initiative, “Justice Masinga said.

Musinga ‘s comments hint that the Seven-Judge Bench may quash the High Court ruling and BBI reggae may continue as Raila Odinga predicted.

More updates of the BBI ruling continue ….

The Kenyan DAILY POST