Tuesday, August 17, 2021 – Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has directed Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai, to arrest the 6 police officers suspected of killing the two brothers, Benson Njiru Ndwiga and Emmanuel Mutura, from Kianjokoma in Embu.

In a statement yesterday, the DPP directed the National Police Service (NPS) to arraign the suspects in a Nairobi Court.

Haji issued the directive in order to prevent the officers from interfering with investigations being carried out by the Independent Policing and Oversight Authority (IPOA).

“Based on the preliminary investigation report forwarded by the Inspector General (IG), I am shortly directing the IG to immediately arrest and arraign in court, in Nairobi, all officers involved pending investigations by the IPOA to avoid any interference with evidence and or intimidation of witnesses.”

“For that reason, and keeping in view the urgency of this matter, we expect to receive the results of all investigations into this matter no later than close of business today, August 16, 2021.

“We have their assurance and commitment to do so,” read the report in part.

In an earlier report, IPOA approved murder charges for the six officers, following the conclusion of a probe into the matter.

The authority indicated that the investigations had established a prima facie case against six police officers.

The investigators also recommended that the six officers also be immediately relieved of their duties from the police force.

The two brothers passed away under mysterious circumstances after they were arrested during curfew hours, a move that infuriated many, prompting President Uhuru Kenyatta to demand answers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST