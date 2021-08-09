Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 9, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his allies have followed in the footsteps of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka by vowing to make Deputy President William Ruto their sole mission, going to the 2022 General Election.

Speaking during a burial in Siaya, Raila allies swore to work round the clock to make sure DP William Ruto does not become the president in 2022.

According to them, they have prepared their political strategies and are confident that Raila will succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“We will stop him. We cannot gamble with politics. You cannot tell people to embrace wheelbarrows,” COTU Boss Francis Atwoli told mourners as he vowed to marshal support for Raila to ensure Ruto does not clinch the presidency.

On the other hand, Siaya Senator James Orengo, warned Kenyans against settling for William Ruto, terming it a risky move.

“The DP can say anything but he will not be the president of this country,” Senator James Orengo.

Raila’s allies are ready to join forces with like-minded politicians to make sure that DP Ruto does not ascend to power in 2022.

The ODM leader has warned Ruto of a political Tsunami that will shutter his presidential ambitions.

Earlier on, Kalonzo said his priority is to defeat Ruto in 2022.

