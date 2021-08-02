Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 2, 2021 – Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed’s wife, Faika Deka Jammah, excited a crowd at her Migori home with her mastery of the Dholuo language.

Jammah, who was speaking during an event held at her home yesterday, wowed the attendees with her fluency, diction, and understanding of the local dialect.

Junet and the wife were hosting the ODM leader Raila Odinga and other dignitaries for lunch, where the 2022 succession politics, among other issues, were discussed.

In her speech in Dholuo dialect, she urged Raila’s followers to support his agenda and push for reforms even as the country prepares for a heated political contestation come next year.

Giving an analogy of the honey badger, Jammah asked the Raila supporters to sacrifice their time and resources to ensure his success.

“Snakes and are scared of the honey badger. The badger is fearless and always craves for honey.

“It won’t stop at anything to pick honey,” she started.

“This is how we should also die for our leader Raila. The wife of a politician is also a politician.

“Behind a politician there is even a better politician. Isn’t it?” Jammah stated as the crowd broke into laughter and applause.

This was after she joked that she was better at politics than her husband Junet.

“Baba (Raila), this time we are aiming for victory. We (followers) will not fail you. You are all welcome at home again and again,” she added.

Raila, in his speech, asked Suna East residents to re-elect Junet, one of his closest allies and National Assembly’s Minority Whip.

Watch the video below

