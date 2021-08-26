Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 26 August 2021 – Former Ukoo Flani rapper, Julius Owino alias Juliani, has left tongues wagging after he posted a romantic photo goofing around with Governor Alfred Mutua’s ex-wife, Lillian Nganga, and then quickly deleted it.

The photo was posted on Juliani’s Instagram stories on Monday this week.

In the photo, Lillian is seen enjoying Juliani’s company.

The photo was sent to ‘Tea Master’ Edgar Obare with the sender saying it was taken a day after Alfred Mutua’s posh birthday party that was hosted at Ole Sereni.

The romantic photo has raised eyebrows since it’s alleged that Lillian left Mutua for Juliani.

The two alleged lovebirds have not come out to clear the air on their alleged affair.

Looking at this new photo that has surfaced online, the chemistry between the two is undeniable.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.