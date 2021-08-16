Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 16, 2021 – A video of rapper Juliani and Governor Alfred Mutua’s slay queen ex-wife, Lillian Nganga, has surfaced online and raised eyebrows.

The video was taken in June this year when former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga was celebrating his 74th birthday.

Juliani, a well-known womanizer, went to the birthday party in the company of Mutua’s ex-wife, Lillian Nganga, who officially announced their breakup yesterday.

It’s interesting to note that the video was taken 2 months ago and by then, Mutua had already broken up with his wife.

In the video, you can tell that the chemistry between Juliani and Lillian is undeniable.

The video comes at a time when social media is rife with rumours that Juliani is having an affair with the former Machakos County First Lady after she parted ways with the Governor.

A few weeks ago, they were spotted booking a room at a popular hotel along Thika Road.

Just look at this video taken in June.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.