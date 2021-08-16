Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday, August 16, 2021 – Nominated Senator Victor Prengei is dead.
The Jubilee legislator died following a road accident at Kaptembwa on the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway on Monday night.
This was confirmed by Nakuru County Police Commander Beatrice Kiraguri.
The police boss said the Senator was headed towards Kabarak when he was involved in a car accident at Gioto area.
He died at Nakuru Level Five Hospital where he had been rushed to for treatment.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
