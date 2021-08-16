Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 16, 2021 – Nominated Senator Victor Prengei is dead.

The Jubilee legislator died following a road accident at Kaptembwa on the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway on Monday night.

This was confirmed by Nakuru County Police Commander Beatrice Kiraguri.

The police boss said the Senator was headed towards Kabarak when he was involved in a car accident at Gioto area.

He died at Nakuru Level Five Hospital where he had been rushed to for treatment.

Victor you left too soon.A gentleman.A worrier 4 justice.A true friend who stood by me&paid the price.Condolences 2 Family. RIP Bro pic.twitter.com/47dqqGMsgp — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) August 16, 2021

Victor Prengei…My brother.

Man this hurts so bad.

What exactly is this life? Here today.. Gone tommorow.

May the God of all seasons come through..

Pole sana to his immediate family. pic.twitter.com/WlUArhSoZ6 — Aaron Cheruiyot (@Aaroncheruiyot) August 16, 2021

Rest well my colleague Hon. Victor Prengei, Nominated Sen. We shall forever cherish your tireless efforts in fighting for & protecting rights of the minority communities. We have lost a great leader. My condolences to your family, friends & the entire Ogiek community. pic.twitter.com/2rcjIVfIIQ — Millicent Omanga (@MillicentOmanga) August 16, 2021

I wish to convey my personal heartfelt condolences to the family of Nominated Senator Victor Prengei who was involved in an accident along Nakuru- Sigor road. His zeal and dedication in discharging his duties can not go unnoticed. RIP Senator pic.twitter.com/CaUajHGCQT — Wangui Ngirici (@WanguiNgirici) August 16, 2021

