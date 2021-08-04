Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 4, 2021 – Meru Governor, Kiraitu Murungi, has maintained that the Jubilee Party is dead and will be buried next year during the 2022 General Election.

Speaking during the flagging off of water tanks in Meru County on Tuesday, Murungi stated that active politicians seeking elective positions on Jubilee ticket would flop.

However, Murungi explained that he will support the President’s government until the end of his tenure in August 2022.

“We are not talking about Uhuru’s government because we are supporting it and we are still in Jubilee, it will be a very weak party come 2022. If you want to lose the elections, contest on a Jubilee ticket,” he warned.

The Governor, who is among the leaders who founded the Jubilee Party, stated that the party was following the National Rainbow Coalition (NARC) and Party of National Unity (PNU) which died soon after former President Mwai Kibaki left office.

The Kenyan DAILY POST