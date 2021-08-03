Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 3, 2021 – Jubilee Party apologist, Pauline Njoroge, is among Kenyans who are celebrating Monday’s incident at Wilson Airport where Deputy President William Ruto was blocked from traveling to Uganda.

According to the Immigration office statement, the DP was blocked since there was a suspicious passenger in his entourage.

According to the passenger manifest from Phoenix Aviation, Ruto was to travel with a 7-member delegation which included a Turkish businessman by the name Harun Aydin.

Harun Aydin was in 2001 charged with terrorism charges but he was released the same year for lack of evidence.

Currently, Aydin is a modern fruit farmer and a political strategist based in Istanbul, Turkey.

Ruto, in a social media post after the incident, said “Isorait tuwachie Mungu”.

On her part, Njoroge, who is a Jubilee Party strategist and Digital media consultant, mocked DP Ruto saying, “Was about to ask modern fruits ndizo gani. But Isorait….tumwachie MUNGU”

