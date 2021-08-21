Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 21, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto was over the moon yesterday after the Court of Appeal judgment that nullified the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was hoping to ride on in the 2022 presidential contest.

The seven-judge bench upheld the High Court ruling which declared the BBI null and void.

Ruto thanked his Heavenly Father, stating that he had salvaged Kenya from the Constitutional changes and the powerful politicians who were out to ride on the project into State House.

“God, our Heavenly Father, has come through for Kenya and stopped the coalition of the known, the mighty, and the powerful from destroying our Constitution,” tweeted Ruto.

“Our God, help the alliance of the unknown, the jobless, the hustlers and struggling farmers to now engineer our economy from bottom up,” Ruto tweeted, in a post perceived as targeting his boss President, Uhuru Kenyatta, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader, Raila Odinga, and One Kenya Alliance (OKA) led by Musalia Mudavadai (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Moses Wetangula (Ford-Kenya) and Gideon Moi (Kanu).

“In the end, Kenya has won. Justice Be Our Shield and Defender. God bless Kenya and God bless us all,” he concluded.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was also banking on BBI to cement his legacy as he leaves office next year.

