Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 23, 2021 – The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta has awarded Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho a multi-billion deal with the Standard Gauge Railway at a time when Kenyans are still obsessed with the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), which was rendered illegal by the Court of Appeal last Friday.

Joho’s Company bagged a ten-year deal to take over operations of a Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) cargo terminal in Nairobi.

Autoports Freight Terminals (AFT) Limited, which is owned by Joho’s family, received exclusive rights from the Kenya Railways Corporation to use the Nairobi Freight Terminal.

The Joho-linked company, based in Mombasa, handles freight forwarding services.

The deal was lauded by the Kenya Airports Authority (KPA) acting Managing Director John Mwangemi as a move that would increase more importers to use the SGR.

“The facility is a bonded warehouse and will be operated by the Mombasa-based Autoports Freight Terminal (AFT) and is connected to the SGR line. This allows more importers to use SGR,” Mwangemi stated.

The KPA Acting MD also noted that the Nairobi Freight Terminal can handle various types of cargo. The facility would also host government agencies involved in cargo intervention, such as the Kenya Revenue Authority and the Kenya Bureau of Standards.

As part of the deal, AFT convinced the Kenya Railways Board that it would guarantee a movement of 1.6 million tonnes of cargo (24,615 wagons) annually.

However, the deal has raised eyebrows from investigative agencies as well as rival companies who have raised questions on the issue of equality.

The Kenyan DAILY POST