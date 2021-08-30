Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 30, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party presidential hopeful, Jimmy Wanjigi, has termed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as a spent cartridge who has nothing new to offer to Kenyans.

Speaking in Nyeri County after attending a church function at St Peter’s ACK on Sunday, Wanjigi said that Raila is a Kenyan hero who has sacrificed greatly for the freedoms that Kenyans enjoy today, but that the country needs fresh leadership for the next phase.

“My friend Raila is a hero of the Second Liberation but his time is up,” Wanjigi said.

The renowned businessman also named Deputy President William Ruto and former Vice Presidents Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi among those who should exit the political arena.

“There are those who have been in power for more than 30 years; my good friends Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka and William Ruto all belong there. They have nothing new to offer and it’s time for fresh leadership in the nation,” he said.

According to Wanjigi, Kenya is facing many problems that have emanated from current and previous leadership, ranging from social to economic.

Wanjigi equated these problems to the Biblical Goliath, adding that it is time for new leadership, which he equated to the Biblical David.

He asked Kenyans to support his bid for the presidency, saying it is premised on the desire to spur an economic revolution.

“I have looked at police reports of the suicide rates from Nyeri and Mt Kenya region. Between April and August, half of the suicides reported in the country came from this region.

“There is something seriously wrong which should even be declared a national disaster,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST