Sunday, August 22, 2021 – Former President Mwai Kibaki’s eldest son, Jimmy Kibaki, has revealed whom he will vote for president in 2022 between Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

As things stand, the 2022 presidential race is between Ruto, who represents the hustler nation and Raila Odinga, who represents the status quo and old guards.

In an interview with one of the local publications on Sunday, Jimmy, who is yet to enter into the murky world of politics, said he will vote for Raila Odinga because he has suffered a lot for this country.

Terming him a liberator, a democrat, and a survivor, Jimmy said the Son of Jaramogi deserves the top seat in 2022.

“Raila Odinga has made a huge contribution to this country. Most of the freedoms we enjoy today are due to him. We know it. He was detained, tortured and imprisoned for them. How many times has he almost lost his life?” Jimmy told the publication.

Without mentioning names, Jimmy sent a coded message indicating that he cannot support the second in command for the coveted seat.

“I know someone whom I can’t vote for. I have my reasons. I don’t think the individual, whom I won’t name, has what it takes to maintain the stability of this country. I have young children. I have to think of them first,” Jimmy stated.

