Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 24, 2021 – A jilted woman has taken to social media and leaked text messages that she found in her husband’s phone.

She snooped through her husband’s phone after suspecting that he was cheating on her.

Her worst fears were confirmed after she stumbled upon conversations between her husband and his side chick.

She went ahead and paraded the face of her husband’s side chick on social media and labelled her a husband snatcher.

Here are the messages that the jilted woman stumbled upon after snooping through her husband’s phone.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.