Friday, 13 August 2021 – An estranged wife caused drama after she confronted her husband’s side chick and taught her a lesson that she will never forget.

In a viral video shared online, the plus-size woman is seen unleashing heavy slaps on the young lady as members of the public watched in dismay.

The helpless side chick desperately tried to beg for mercy from the woman who was breathing fire like a wounded lioness but her pleas fell on deaf ears.

This should be a lesson for young girls fond of messing up with other people’s husbands.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.