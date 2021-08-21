Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 21 August 2021 – A 31-year-old woman shocked Kitengela residents after she killed her two-year-old daughter and then committed suicide.

The deceased woman identified as Jane Wairimu Macharia left a suicide note claiming that she committed the heinous act because of her husband’s infidelity.

On social media, Jane and her husband looked like a perfect couple but behind the curtain, their marriage was troubled.

Sadly, she ended her life and that of her daughter instead of walking out of the troubled marriage.

This is how she used to flaunt public display of affection with her cheating husband.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.