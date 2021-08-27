Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 27, 2021 – The hyped Luo Festival that was slated for tomorrow at Carnivore Grounds will not take place as scheduled.

Jalang’o shared the sad news with his fans on social media after he was denied permission to hold the event by the Government, citing Covid-19 restrictions.

Jalas said that he will soon announce a new date and venue.

“I want to thank everyone who has always supported our event @luofestival, we want to thank God for keeping us alive to this moment, thank you to our sponsors and partners and mostly you the fans of Luo Festival! Thank you! We will announce new dates and soon we will share great moments again! I want to also thank the administrators and government who have walked with us through this journey to realise the success of this event, the presidency, the ministry of health, ministry of interior and National coordination and all the government officials who would have wanted this event to happen..Thank you!’’ he wrote.

He promised to refund money to all those who had bought tickets.

“This moment is a sad one for us and a sad one to everyone who had booked a ticket to support this event, sad to the artists who practised and were ready to entertain you , sad to all service providers and everyone who was involved! We immediately start the reimbursement of all payments made, all tickets paid for and every single loss we as @arenamedialtd will take.

Go out there and get vaccinated!! In all this we smile and hope you keep safe!!

God above everything,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.