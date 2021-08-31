Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 30 August 2021 – Seasoned radio presenter, Felix Odiwour alias Jalang’o, has rubbished claims that notorious fraudsters use him to do money laundering.

Speaking during a morning radio show that he hosts with Kamene Goro, Jalang’o said that all his businesses are legit and that he wakes up every day at 4 am to hustle hard.

He claimed that he has been waking up at 4 am every day for the last 10 to 15 years.

“For the past 10 to 15 years I’ve never seen what 7 oclock looks like unless I’m on holiday or its the weekend when I’m not working because I’ve always just known 4 am as my wake up time and we come to Kiss and they pay us so well,” he said.

Jalas said that apart from his well-paying job at Radio Africa Group where he reportedly earns over Ksh 600,000, he has an advertising agency where he has employed 20 people.

He is also a brand ambassador of top companies besides making a good amount of money from his Youtube channel.

“As you speak today, I think I’m a brand ambassador to almost five top brands…a brand ambassador not influencer…for influencing I have a thousand and one… I’ll tell you easily there’s a time I drive in this town and I see a billboard literally every single place, those things pay,” he added.

Watch video of the popular radio presenter explaining the source of his wealth.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.