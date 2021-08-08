Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 08 August 2021 – Former Kakamega Senator, Boni Khalwalwe, was delighted after some youths he calls ‘hustlers’ came to his rescue when his car got a puncture at Jogoo Market, Mau summit.

Khalwawe said the ‘hustlers’ recognized him and within 6 minutes, he was good to go.

Khalwale said such kind acts make him proud to be a member of the hustler nation.

“It is sweet to belong to the Hustler Nation. Got a puncture at Jogoo Market, Mau Summit, the boys recognized me and descended on my car like u see during Safari rally. 6 minutes, done. Hustlers for Hustlers,” he wrote on Twitter and shared the photo below.

Khalwale’s post elicited mixed reactions from his followers, with some accusing him of being too desperate for attention.

Here are some of the reactions.

