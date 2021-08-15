Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 15 August 2021 – The hyped marriage between Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and Lillian Nganga has hit a snag.

Mutua’s wife, Lillian, took to social media and posted a statement confirming that she parted ways with the popular Governor two months ago.

Lillian also said that she has stepped down as the Machakos County First Lady.

“The only constant in life is change and we must be present and aware to appreciate and embrace it. Winds of change blew my way and two months ago, I decided to end the long term relationship with Dr Alfred Mutua. We had a good run and I am forever grateful to God he brought us together. We remain friends,” she wrote.

“With this, I put down the Machakos First Lady cap and what an honor it has been to be of service. I will continue to do projects close to my heart, charity etc through the Lillian Foundation as this has always formed who I am as a person. God’s plans are always for our good. Never doubt or question, ” she added.

News of Mutua’s flopped marriage come a few weeks after Lillian was spotted booking a hotel room with rapper Juliani.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.