Monday, 09 August 2021 – Keroche heiress, Anerlisa Muigai, has cut ties with celebrity hairstylist, Phoina after she posted a video goofing around with infamous beach boy Omar Lali.

Anerlisa and Phoina have been very close friends and business partners.

The flamboyant heiress feels disrespected after Phoina shared a video having fun with the man who’s accused of killing her sister Tecra and squandered her money.

Anerlisa took to her Instagram stories and announced that she is no longer friends with Phoina after she shared the video with Omar Lali.

