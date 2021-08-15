Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 15, 2021 – Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga has moved to ride on the cocktail of his successor, David Maraga, over his bold move to nullify President Uhuru Kenyatta’s victory in 2017.

Speaking during an interview, Mutunga noted that were it not for him, Maraga would not have had the courage to nullify Uhuru’s fraudulent win over former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

According to Mutunga, Maraga was in a position to annul Uhuru’s victory because he was head of the Judiciary Working Committee on Elections Preparation, JWCEP, which he appointed him as the vice-chair.

He praised Mutunga for the bold move and expressed his admiration for him, saying his courage was not only exemplary but also exceptional.

He noted that most Kenyans don’t know the pressure that comes from the powers that be in the event of such a decision and Maraga should be feted for that.

Justice Maraga was appointed by retired Chief Justice Willy Mutunga in May 2012 as the vice-chair of the Kenya Judiciary Working Committee on Election Preparations (JWCEP), which was constituted to ensure the Judiciary was fully prepared to deal promptly, with any disputes that would arise from the March 2013 General Election.

As a result of the committee’s work, the Judiciary was in a position to deal with all election petitions within the strict statutory timelines.

The committee was thus reconstituted in August 2015 as a standing Committee and renamed the Judiciary Committee on Elections (JCE) with Justice Maraga as chairperson.

