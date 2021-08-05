Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 5, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta was very much aware of Deputy President William Ruto’s detention at Wilson Airport.

This was revealed by former Mukurweini MP Kabando Wa Kabando, who stated Uhuru was a very well-informed person who knows everything that happens all over the country at any particular time.

According to Kabando, it is wrong to blame CS Fred Matiang’i or even the Head of Public Service, Joseph Kinyua, for blocking Ruto at Wilson Airport from leaving the country for Uganda when it was Uhuru’s doing.

”He (Uhuru) is fully abreast. It is wrong to buck-pass or blame others for Ruto’s travel debacle,” Kabando tweeted.

Kabando attributed the incident to the fallout between Uhuru and his deputy.

”Truth is that RAIS (Uhuru) has decided to ‘DEAL’ with NAIBU (Ruto). It is going to get uglier. Ruto must brace for tougher rougher times ahead,” Kabando further said.

Nonetheless, he blamed Ruto for the debacle, saying he should have first sought clearance from Uhuru before attempting to leave the country.

”Republic’s second-in-command should not travel to foreign countries minus the express authority of Number one,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST