Friday, 13 August 2021 – Dj Saint, the father of Karen Nyamu’s firstborn child, has revealed why their relationship hit a snag.

Speaking in an interview on Radio Jambo, the hunk deejay said his relationship with Karen got toxic, prompting him to walk away for the sake of their daughter.

Saint said they used to fight all the time, which was not a conducive environment to raise their daughter.

“Ilikuwa tu ni Mafight, mafight kila wakati and for me to decide to leave, tulikuwa tumefika a point of no return,” he said.

“Every time was an argument na sikua naona kama ni fair kulea mtoi in that environment, so nika decide nimpatie space yake na mimi nikuwe na space yangu but it worked out okay. It was getting toxic; every day was basically a fight.” added DJ Saint.

However, Saint said there is no bad blood between him and Karen Nyamu.

He revealed she is an amazing mother to their daughter.

