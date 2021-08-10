Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 10, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto will go it alone come 2022, if the statement by Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata is anything to by.

In a statement, Kang’ata stated that United Democratic Alliance (UDA), led by Ruto, is not ready to form a coalition with anyone.

He noted that Ruto’s UDA has a national outlook and therefore do not need to partner with another party to win the 2022 elections.

“We and our supporters we are determined to push for a party that has national look which is UDA.

“We cannot talk of formation a coalition at this moment,” Irungu said.

Kang’ata said he was aware that some political leaders from Mt. Kenya were rooting for the formation of the regional party ahead of the 2022 General Election.

“Those planning to establish a regional party want to draw Kenyans back to a period that has only brought weeping, wailing, and gnashing of teeth, but us…we belong to a unifying party called UDA,” he said.

Nonetheless, Kang’ata said UDA cannot stop any party from being formed since Kenya was a multiparty democracy.

“We as UDA members respect those who do not want to join UDA, but for us and our supporters we shall not be joining the regional party,” he added.

This comes days after Ruto also hinted the same, saying UDA will not enter into a coalition with another party.

The move spells doom for Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and former Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri, who had formed their own parties with the hope of joining Ruto’s UDA as coalition partners.

The Kenyan DAILY POST