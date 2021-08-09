Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 9, 2021 – Jubilee Party Vice-chairman, David Murathe, has sent a warning to the Mt Kenya electorate over the current state of political affairs being witnessed in the region.

The region, which is alleged to be President Uhuru Kenyatta’s political bedroom, has been divided with one faction supporting Deputy President William Ruto and the rest supporting the Head of State.

Speaking on Sunday, Murathe, who is a close ally of Uhuru, said if the Mount Kenya region continues to be divided, they risk being Ruto’s slaves should he capture the presidency in 2022.

“It is either we unite or we perish in 2022. DP Ruto will make you slaves in 2022 if he wins the presidency, he is a wolf in sheep’s skin,” Murathe said.

Murathe’s stern warning to the Mt Kenya electorate comes with barely 12 months remaining until Kenyans plunge into a hotly contested election.

The 2022 race is appearing to be a two-horse political contest between Ruto and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader, Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST