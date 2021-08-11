Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 11, 2021 – One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals, Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Gideon Moi (KANU), and Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya), have maintained that they will never support ODM Leader Raila Odinga for president again.

This is despite spirited efforts by President Uhuru Kenyatta to pressure them to drop their 2022 presidential ambitions and support Raila.

During yesterday’s State House meeting in Mombasa, the OKA principals stated that they would not allow Raila to be their preferred presidential flag bearer should they reach an agreement to forge a working relationship ahead of the crucial 2022 presidential elections.

They emphasized that it was Raila’s turn to reciprocate their previous support to him by backing one of them to face off with Deputy President William Ruto, who is the man to beat.

“We were unanimous that we cannot cede ground to Raila Odinga. It is our opinion that he should reciprocate our support towards him,” the source added.

During the last General Election, Mudavadi, Kalonzo, and Wetang’ula shelved their presidential ambitions and drummed up support for Raila Odinga under the recently disbanded National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition on condition that Odinga would support one of them in 2022.

In one of his latest media interviews, Raila Odinga refuted claims by other former NASA principals that he was to support them in 2022, adding that he still has the strength to wrestle with Deputy President William Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST