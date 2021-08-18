Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 18, 2021 – Kenya is headed for a tumultuous election season, which is likely to end in a presidential run-off, following a declaration by One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principles that they will field their own candidate.

Addressing the media on Tuesday in Naivasha, OKA members announced that they will present one of their own principals as the coalition’s flag bearer after the conclusion of their deliberations.

The declaration is likely to result in a run-off in the upcoming general elections, in which Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga have expressed interest in the presidential seat.

“As the ‘Great Rift Valley Declaration’, we hereby unequivocally state that One Kenya Alliance will field a presidential candidate in next year’s General Election. And the fifth president is here.”

“Therefore, our vision and mission is to resuscitate Kenya’s economy and hence, we require practical solutions to the economic challenges our people are grappling with.”

“Empty narratives and sloganeering on economic models are not the antidote to our challenges,” read the OKA statement in part.

Three principals of OKA seeking the presidential ticket are Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi, his Wiper Party counterpart, Kalonzo Musyoka, and Kenya African National Union (KANU) leader Gideon Moi.

The meeting in Naivasha comes days after President Uhuru Kenyatta reportedly pressured them to shelve their ambitions in favour of Raila; something that the four principals vehemently opposed during a meeting at State House in Mombasa.

The Kenyan DAILY POST