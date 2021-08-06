Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 6, 2021 – Kiss 100 presenter Jalang’o, and his colleague Alex Mwakideu, have been sharing the progress of the dream houses that they are building in Kitengela, in the outskirts of Nairobi.

They kicked off the project on February 4, 2021, and 5 months later, the project that is dubbed #JenganaAlexnaJalas is taking shape.

Jalang’o took to his Instagram page on Friday and shared a photo and video capturing the stage his house has reached so far.

The lavish mansion is almost complete and he may soon vacate his rented Nairobi house and settle there with his family.

“5 months later we are here and the superstructure is almost done! It has been an amazing journey!” he wrote and thanked all the partners who have come through.

See photo and video.

