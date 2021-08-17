Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 17, 2021 – Former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto is back with a bang after vanishing from political arenas for a while.

Speaking on Tuesday, the Chama Cha Mashinani Party leader pledged to support Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

According to Ruto, his CCM party shares in the ‘hustler’ ideology being advanced by Deputy President, whom he believes will be the ultimate antidote to all problems bedeviling Kenya, among them youth unemployment and the dwindling economy.

At the same time, he warned people from reading too much from the recent efforts by President Uhuru Kenyatta to unite former Prime Minister Raila Odinga with One Kenya Alliance principals against Ruto, saying the DP is a very clever man and will find a way around them.

He said there is absolutely nothing wrong with the President uniting leaders, noting that Kenyans are the ones to choose their next president.

“People should not be bothered by what Uhuru is doing.

“It normally happens to everyone when you are leaving; you have to ensure everything is okay,” he said.

