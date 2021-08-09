Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 9, 2021 – Former Jubilee nominated Senator and now United Democratic Movement party member, Isaac Mwaura, has weighed in on Deputy President William Ruto’s botched Ugandan trip, claiming that this was not the first time President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government had hatched a plot to embarrass the DP.

Speaking during an interview, Mwaura, who was recently sacked as a senator by Uhuru over his links to Ruto, claimed that there had been a well-laid down plan by the president and ODM Leader Raila Odinga to embarrass Ruto during this year’s Madaraka Day Celebrations in Kisumu but their nefarious plan blew up in their faces.

According to Mwaura, Uhuru and Raila had organized some thugs and hooligans to jeer and boo the DP in Kisumu during Madaraka Day, but the plan fell apart after a large section of Kisumu residents ended up jubilating over Ruto’s presence.

On Ruto’s aborted trip to Uganda, Mwaura downplayed the Government’s narrative that the DP had people with questionable characters in his entourage among them Harun Aydin, who the State labeled as a terrorist and who has since been deported back to Turkey.

He noted that Kenyans are no fools, and can clearly see that what is happening to Ruto was a case of clear witch-hunt that began with himself, followed by the Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, and had now extended to the DP himself.

