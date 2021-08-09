Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 9, 2021 – Kirinyaga County Governor, Anne Waiguru, is one of the most trusted allies of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Since 2013, Waiguru has been one of the most loyal foot soldiers of the Head of State.

However, on Monday, Waiguru sent a message indicating that she may be dumping Uhuru for Deputy President William Ruto.

Waiguru was reacting to the news of former Senator, Paul Njoroge, who is pushing for the postponement of the 2022 presidential poll.

The governor sided with Deputy President William Ruto’s stand which is against the postponement of the polls.

“For this, I chose to side with our rivals. Why? We can’t be acting as if we are protectors of the Constitution while we are the first people to break the rules.

“A day like today will come next year, we will be having new elected leaders and shame on those thinking that we can change that,” Waiguru said.

The 2022 election is supposed to be held on August 9th, 2022 according to the Constitution.

The Kenyan DAILY POST