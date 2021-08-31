Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 31, 2021 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) General, Miguna Miguna, has shocked Kenyans after revealing what President Uhuru Kenyatta is planning to do in 2022 in case Deputy President William Ruto is declared the winner of the presidential election.

Since 2018, Uhuru has been using state machinery to frustrate his deputy, who is keen to succeed him in 2022.

As it stands, DP Ruto is highly likely to become the next President if One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals and Orange Democratic Movement party leader Raila Odinga fail to unite.

Hit by that reality, Uhuru, according to Miguna Miguna, is planning to go into exile if Ruto wins the presidency in 2022.

The ‘General’ said Uhuru nominated Defence Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma for the post of Secretary-General to the Commonwealth so that she can go and prepare for his home in exile once the DP wins the poll.

Monica Juma is the wife of renowned Jubilee Party apologist, Prof Peter Kagwanja.

“Peter Kagwanja wants his wife posted abroad so that they can prepare homes for despot Uhuru Kenyatta who plans to FLEE INTO EXILE before the 2022 election results are announced.

“All these schemes will continue to fail. Null and Void!,” Miguna Miguna wrote on his social media post on Tuesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST