Friday, August 20, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga could be inches away from becoming President Uhuru Kenyatta’s deputy.

This was revealed by political analyst Herman Manyora, who noted that Uhuru could appoint Raila as the next Deputy President should William Ruto resign.

Speaking at a YouTube interview, Manyora said that the recent approval by the Jubilee party to sign a pre-election agreement with Raila Odinga’s party is aimed at having the majority of members in the National Assembly to effectively approve the former Prime Minister as the next DP.

“Why do you think Jubilee and ODM are entering into a coalition which they are going to deposit at the Registrar of Political Parties?”

“At that point, Uhuru nominating Raila Odinga for the Deputy President when Ruto resign is quite in order by the law.”

“And they have the numbers in the Parliament, they will pass it,” Manyora said.

This comes even as Ruto has resisted calls for him to quit the government over his continued criticism of Uhuru and his development record.

According to the DP, he will resign as deputy president at the time of his choosing.

“We are not guests in any place. We join parties by choice and leave by choice. Nobody should ask why we are still here,” said Ruto when asked why he was still in a government that he believes has failed to deliver on its pre-election pledges.

