Tuesday, August 3, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is a man under siege from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government.

This is after he was blocked at the airport while on his way to Uganda to meet President Yoweri Museveni for a clandestine mission, something that has raised more questions than answers, considering that there have been rumors recently that the DP is planning to import weapons from the neighboring country to cause havoc in Kenya come 2022 in case things do go his way.

According to sources, Ruto was blocked from leaving the country due to his close association with a renowned terrorist by the name Harun Aydin.

Aydin, a Turkish national, was arrested in Germany in 2001 for leading a terrorist group in Cologne.

He was charged with planning serious acts of violence such as murders and manslaughter as a member of a terrorist group with an Islamic fundamentalist background.

Aydin is one of Ruto’s financiers in the 2022 presidential race and was supposed to travel with the DP in a private jet to meet Museveni last night.

Here is the flight manifest;-

