Wednesday, August 18, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will not appeal the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) ruling in case the Court of Appeal rules against them this Friday.

This was revealed by the ODM leader, who noted that his team will not head to the Supreme Court should the Appellate Court throw out the BBI.

According to Raila, he would not be pursuing the matter further and would rather concentrate on winning the 2022 General Election.

A seven-Judge bench chaired by Justice Daniel Musinga is expected to make the ruling on the highly contested BBI Bill this Friday after it was declared null and void by the High Court in May this year.

If approved, the decision will see Kenya head to a referendum to amend the 2010 Constitution.

Other judges on the bench are Justices Hannah Okwengu, Patrick Kiage, Fatuma Sichale, Gatembu Kairu, Roselyne Nambuye, and Francis Tuyyoit.

