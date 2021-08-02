Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 2, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga may not be on the ballot in 2022, going by the statement by Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi.

Speaking during an interview earlier today, Wandayi noted that he is not sure if former premier Raila Odinga is interested in running for President in the 2022 General election.

This comes even as he admitted that Raila’s supporters are demanding that he runs for the presidency in next year’s elections.

“I am not sure if Raila Odinga is interested in running for the presidency in 2022.”

“What I am sure of is that we, his supporters, those of us who believe in his transformative agenda, are demanding that Raila Odinga runs for the presidency in 2022,” the legislator affirmed.

The legislator added that the issue of how many times a person has run for president is out, citing history where people have run for presidency many times until they won.

While Odinga has been cagey about running for the Presidency in 2022, he has given several hints indicating that he will be on the ballot to face Deputy President William Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST