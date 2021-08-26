Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 26, 2021 – Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, has made comments that may indicate that he is warming up to join Deputy President William Ruto‘s hustler movement.

Jubilee Party members, especially the Kieleweke faction of the outfit, are planning to impeach Ruto if he fails to resign as requested by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday.

But commenting about Ruto’s impeachment on Thursday, Ngunjiri, who is a Kieleweke team apologist, differed with his colleagues, saying he will not support a motion to impeach Ruto.

“My thoughts. If we needed to do it, we could; easily. We have proven that when we need numbers, we always get them. But do we need to? No,” Ngunjiri said.

However, Ngunjiri asked the DP to do the honourable thing and resign since he cannot enjoy perks from the government he is criticizing.

“The more Ruto continues operating as a DP who is undermining, sabotaging and mudslinging the very government whose perks and benefits he continues to enjoy; the more he comes forth as a two-faced, unprincipled and untrustworthy politician, who cannot be entrusted with the office of President,” Ngunjiri said.

“To be President one must be principled. You must stand for something. You can’t be in opposition and government. You can’t be in UDA and Jubilee. You can’t be against the Govt and for it. You can’t speak from both sides of your mouth. You must also be willing to lose something, to gain something. You can’t eat your cake, and still want to have it too,” Ngunjiri added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST