Friday, August 27, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is walking on a tightrope in his journey to State House in 2022, going by the revelations made by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party blogger, Robert Alai.

Alai, in a social media post on Thursday, said renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi and Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau(HNIB) spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, are secretly working together to finish Raila Odinga ahead of the 2022 presidential elections.

Alai said though the two work for different entities, they get information from the Office of the President and that is why their political intelligence is always exact.

The revered blogger said Mutahi and Dennis Itumbi are state agents who have been recruited by the government to confuse Raila Odinga and his fanatic followers.

“Itumbi and Mutahi Ngunyi are ONE and the SAME THING.

“Different personalities but MISSION is the SAME.

“HNIB is packaged and supplied by OP,” Alai wrote on his Twitter page.

